Newlyweds Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna will soon be seen sharing the screen in Rahul Sankrityan's historical drama, Ranabaali. Commemorating their recently held nuptials, the makers unveiled the wedding poster from the movie, featuring VD and Rashmika on Saturday. Newlyweds Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda Seek Blessings at Tirupati Balaji Temple in Hyderabad (Watch Videos).

Now, the director has used social media to reveal the story behind the poster. He added that while clicking the photo, he wanted the same simplicity to reflect on the screen, which made the essence of the 1800s.

"STORY BEHIND THE WEDDING POSTER Yesterday, we released the wedding poster of Ranabaali. But this wasn’t designed as a “poster.” It was a moment. I’ve always been fascinated by old photographs — our parents, grandparents… the way they stood before a camera. No posing. No rehearsed smiles. No anxiety about how it would look. Just truth. Just presence. Those images feel raw. Honest. Eternal. While building the world of Ranabaali, I wanted that same sincerity. The late 1800s were not glamorous times. They were harsh, grounded, deeply rooted in soil and survival. But within that world, marriages carried dignity. Weight. Permanence, (sic)" the post read.

Rahul Sankrityan Opens Up About Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda’s ‘Ranabaali’ Wedding Poster - View Post

STORY BEHIND THE WEDDING POSTER Yesterday, we released the wedding poster of Ranabaali. But this wasn’t designed as a “poster.” It was a moment. I’ve always been fascinated by old photographs — our parents, grandparents… the way they stood before a camera. No posing. No… pic.twitter.com/ppuBj9tMjQ — Rahul Sankrityan (@Rahul_Sankrityn) March 1, 2026

Rahul Sankrityan recalled that as Vijay and Rashmika shot for the poster, it felt like they had travelled through time itself. The filmmaker added, "The day Vijay and Rashmika came to set in wedding costume, something shifted. They didn’t look like actors playing dress-up. They looked like they had travelled through time. It was instinct. I asked for a simple backdrop. No dramatic lighting. No stylised posing. Just stillness. And we captured it. What moved me most was how both of them slipped into the moment, controlled Time and make it happen. Like a memory pulled from their forgotten trunk. And when it aligns with their real wedding- it feels surreal. Sometimes cinema and life nod at each other." Newlyweds Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda Get Married in ‘Ranabaali’ FIRST Song ‘Endhayya Saami’ (Watch Video).

Expressing his gratitude for the kind words, Vijay Deverakonda reacted to the post, saying, "Made me emotional @Rahul_Sankrityn And your immense attention to real details and the people has excited and motivated me immensely, so interesting to read this and the details. This is a story from our lands and me and @iamRashmika are all in with you on this great journey to make great cinema #Ranabaali".

