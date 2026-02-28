The makers of director Rahul Sankrityan's eagerly awaited period film, 'Ranabaali, on Saturday chose to celebrate the wedding of actors Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna by releasing a glimpse video of their wedding song "Endhayya Saami" from the film. ‘Ranabaali’ To Mark Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda’s First Film After Marriage: Here’s Everything You Need To Know.

Taking to its social media timelines, Mythri Movie Makers, the production house producing the film, shared the " Special Surprise" and wrote, "Our RANABAALI and JAYAMMA. Together, forever (Heart symbol). Celebrating their love with this special surprise. #EndhayyaSaami – Telugu #YedhayyaSaami – Tamil #EntheKannaala – Malayalam#EnayyaSaami - Kannada #OMereSaajan - Hindi. Ranabaali Grand release worldwide on September 11th."

Watch the Music Video of ‘Ranabaali’ First Song ‘Endhayya Saami’:

The Telugu version of the melliflous number has been set to tune by music composers Ajay and Atul and has been rendered by Shweta Mohan and Ajay Gogavale. The lyrics for the number have been penned by Saraswatiputra Ramajogayya Sastry. The romantic song shows Jayamma arriving at Ranabaali's home after their wedding. For the unaware, Vijay Deverakonda essays the role of Ranabaali, while Rashmika Mandanna plays his wife Jayamma in the film. Arnold Vosloo, best known for his work in 'The Mummy', plays the antagonist Sir Theodore Hector.

Ranabaali is being produced on a grand scale by Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar, with T-Series presenting the film. The movie is set against a British-era backdrop and is being made as a period action drama. Set in the 19th century, the film is based on real historical events that took place between 1854 and 1878, and is being mounted as a massive pan-India project. Sources claim Ranabaali is inspired by real incidents from the 1850s that never found space in mainstream history books. Mr and Mrs Deverakonda: Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Make First Public Appearance As Newlyweds, Share Sweet Flying Kisses With Paparazzi (Watch Video).

They say it will be based on real incidents in the time period of 1850-1900 and that the film will look to showcase incidents that the British misrepresented in history. Sources claim that Ranabaali will not be a biopic, and not a textbook retelling but will be a cinematic reconstruction of an era built from multiple real accounts, oral histories, and suppressed records. After Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade, Ranabaali will be the third film in which Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda will be seen appearing together as a pair.

