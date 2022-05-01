Team 'RC 15' is ready again to kickstart the next schedule, which will begin in Vizag on May 5. Ram Charan, Kiara Advani, and others will participate in the schedule, which will be extended in the coming days. Kiara plays the female lead in the film, which is produced by Dil Raju under his home banner Sri Venkateswara Creations. RC15: Ram Charan and Shankar’s Movie to Be Written by Tamil Director Karthik Subbaraj.
S. Thaman has been commissioned to compose the music for this high-budget movie. Billed to be a political story, director Shankar has roped in 'Petta' fame Karthik Subbaraj to pen the story.
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 01, 2022 03:26 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).