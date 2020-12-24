Red is the upcoming Telugu film in which you’ll see Ram Pothineni vs Ram Pothineni aka Siddharth vs Aditya. The actor is essaying dual roles in Red and it looks intense and promising. The makers have shared the trailer of Red that also features Malvika Sharma and Nivetha Pethuraj. The trailer drops a glimpse that the film will is loaded with action drama, it also has romance, suspense and much more. Red Song Dhinchak Teaser: Ram Pothineni’s Power-Packed Dance Moves in This Massy Number Are a Perfect Treat For Fans On His Birthday! (Watch Video).

The trailer of Red shows Siddharth having a smooth professional and personal life. Everything is going the way he wants until he comes across Aditya. And then it is seen how Sid gets framed for murder and also how he and Aditya are at loggerheads most of the times. Well, there are lots of intense moments in this action thriller and it will make you keep guessing until the mystery is unfolded. For the unversed, Red is a remake of the Tamil film Thadam that released in 2018. It had featured Arun Vijay in the lead role.

Watch The Trailer Of RED Below:

The music of Red has been composed by Mani Sharma, whereas Sameer Reddy is handling the cinematography. Produced under the banner of Sri Sravanthi Movies, Red is all set to be released during the time of Sankranthi next year that is in January 2021.

