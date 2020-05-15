Red Song Dhinchak Teaser: Ram Pothineni’s Power-Packed Dance Moves in This Massy Number Are a Perfect Treat For Fans On His Birthday! (Watch Video)

Dinchak Song Teaser From Red (Photo Credits: YouTube Stills)

The makers of Red had promised a massive treat for Ram Pothineni’s fans on the occasion of his 32nd birthday, and here it is. The makers of this upcoming flick have released the teaser of a massy number titled "Dhinchak" and it is indeed the perfect treat for all fans of Ram Pothineni aka RAPO. The handsome hunk of Tollywood has once again left everyone enthralled with this power-packed dance moves in the song composed by Mani Sharma. Ram Pothineni aka RAPO Requests Fans Not to Celebrate His 32nd Birthday (Read Statement).

While sharing the teaser of the song "Dhinchak", RAPO mentioned, “Here’s the teaser of one of my fav songs from #RedTheFilm. I had a blast on sets filming this..I’m sure you guys will have a blast at the theatres watching this.” In this special dance number, hottie Hebah Patel is paired opposite Ram Pothineni. Their energetic performance is totally infectious and we are sure, once the full song releases, fans are going to go bonkers. Ram Pothineni Birthday: 5 Blockbuster Films Of This Telugu Actor That You Must Watch!

Watch The Teaser Of Dhinchak Below:

The film Red is an action thriller and directed by Kishore Tirumala. This film is produced under the banner of Sri Sravanthi Movies. It was scheduled to be released on April 9, but had to be delayed owing to coronavirus pandemic. Ram Pothineni has confirmed that this film will be released in theatres only. He put out the clarification after speculations started doing doings that the makers of Red are planning for a direct web release.