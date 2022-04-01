P Rema, wife of noted actor P.V Jagadish Kumar popularly known as Jagadish, passed away at their home near here on Friday, said the family. She was 61. Former head of the department of Forensic Medicine of the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College, Rema, had taken voluntary retirement after being diagnosed with a rare neurological ailment. KPAC Lalitha Passes Away: Keerthy Suresh Condoles Demise Of Veteran Malayalam Actress With A Throwback Picture.

She is survived by the actor and their two doctor daughters. "Rema has been unwell for sometime now and passed away peacefully," said the actor. RJ Rachana Passes Away Due To Cardiac Arrest.

The last rites would be held here later in the day.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 01, 2022 11:42 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).