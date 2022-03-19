SS Rajamouli's much-hyped movie 'RRR' will finally see its release worldwide in a few days as the Telangana government permitted a hike in ticket prices for the movie. Telangana government has agreed to hike the prices for 'RRR', and fix special ticket pricings, which will be applicable for ten days from the movie's release date. After that, normal ticket prices must come into force, as per the rules. RRR: Will Ram Charan and Jr NTR Watch the First Show of Their Film in Disguise With Fans?

The Telangana government gave a green signal to screen five shows for the first ten days, from 7 am to 1 am. The multiplexes, starting on March 25, will have Rs 70 and Rs 100 (normal & recliner) extra for 3 days and Rs 50 extra for the next seven days, giving the much-anticipated film a boost. RRR: Jr. NTR, Ram Charan’s Action Drama Becomes India’s First Film To Release in Dolby Cinema.