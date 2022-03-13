RRR starring Jr. NTR, Ram Charan is one of the most anticipated films of this year. The film directed by SS Rajamouli is a must-watch for many reasons already, but we have another reason you can add to the list. The action drama is India's first film to release in a Dolby cinema. Isn't that a fun news?

Take A Look At The Tweet Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)