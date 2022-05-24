South stars Samantha and Vijay Deverakonda were shooting for their upcoming project in Kashmir when their vehicle fell into deep water and they have reportedly sustained injuries due to the accident. According to media reports, the two were immediately taken to a hospital and were helped with first-aid care. Samantha Ruth Prabhu Collaborate for Another Pan-India Project, Details Are Still Under Wraps.

According to a report, the stars while filming an action-packed scene got severely hurt, therefore the shooting had to be paused for a few hours. Kushi Motion Poster: Vijay Deverakonda And Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s First Look From Shiva Nirvana’s Directorial Out; Film To Release On December 23

The incident took place over the weekend. On Sunday, both Samantha and Vijay continued filming, this time at Dal Lake in Srinagar but both complained of backaches during the shoot. A few days back, the two dropped a music video teaser of 'Kushi' title track.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 24, 2022 02:29 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).