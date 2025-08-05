After the shocking demise of actor and former mimicry artiste Kalabhavan Navas earlier in August, Malayalam cinema has suffered yet another jolt. Veteran actor Shanawas, son of the legendary Prem Nazir, passed away on August 4, 2025, at the age of 70. According to media reports, he had been undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Thiruvananthapuram, where he breathed his last. Kalabhavan Navas Dies at 51: Malayalam Actor, Last Seen in ‘Detective Ujjwalan’, Found Dead in Hotel Room.

Born in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala to actor Prem Nazir and his wife Habeeba Beevi in 1955, Abdul Shanawas seemed destined to enter the world of cinema, where his father reigned supreme for decades. Prem Nazir, known as the Nithyaharithanāyakan (Evergreen Hero) of Malayalam cinema, once held the Guinness World Record for the most films as a lead actor (720) and still holds the record for appearing opposite the same heroine, Sheela, in 130 films.

Career Highlights

When Shanawas stepped into the industry, his father was still an active leading man. He made his acting debut in 1981 with Prema Geethangal and went on to play the lead or one of the leads in several Malayalam films, including Mylanji, Irattimadhuram, Justice Raja, and Amme Narayana. Many of these projects also featured his father in prominent roles.

Director MA Nishad Condoling Shanawas' Demise

Although Shanawas never quite reached the towering stardom of his father, particularly during a period when Mammootty and Mohanlal were solidifying their dominance, he found his niche in supporting roles in notable films such as Chithram, Arhatha, Lal Americayil and Neelagiri. South Korean Actor Song Young Kyu Found Dead at 55 in a Car Days After DUI Scandal; Probe Underway.

After taking a break from films in the 1990s, he transitioned to television, acting in serials such as Shankupushpam, Kadamattathu Kathanar, Vikramadithyan, and Manasariyathe. He continued to make occasional appearances in films, including Nammal Thammil, China Town, Rebecca Uthup Kizhakkemala, and Kumbasaram. His final big-screen role was in the 2022 Prithviraj Sukumaran‑starrer legal drama Jana Gana Mana.

Shanawas, who held a Master’s degree in English literature, was married to his cousin Ayesha Beevi, and the couple had two sons - Ajith Khan and Shameer Khan.

