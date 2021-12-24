It is reported that the Andhra Pradesh government is going extremely hard on the theatrical releases in the state. In the wake of unprecedented rides on the movie theatres in the state of Andhra Pradesh, several cinema halls have now been seized by the local authorities, quoting multiple reasons. Shyam Singha Roy Song Rise of Shyam: First Song From Nani, Sai Pallavi’s Thiller Is a Powerful Number With Cool Beats (Watch Video).

As Nani and Sai Pallavi-starrer 'Shyam Singha Roy' hit the screens on Friday, the seizure of theatres has caused a huge loss to the distributors and the businessmen. It is to be noted that as many as 50 centers in Krishna district of AP were seized on Friday, and so were all 7 of the cinema halls in Madanapalle, Chittoor district. Shyam Singha Roy Song Edo Edo: Second Track From Nani, Sai Pallavi, Krithi Shetty’s Film Is a Cool Melody With English Mashup! (Watch Lyrical Video).

Also, all four theatres in Kuppam town were seized, causing a huge loss to the people involved in the business. Of the remaining 36 centers in the Krishna district, 'Shyam Singha Roy' has been released only in six centres, which is an abnormally low count for any notable actor of Tollywood.

Nani's comments on the Andhra Pradesh ticket pricing issues prove to be true, as the movie is one of the biggest sources of money, for hundreds of families, who are now facing serious problems. "This is shaming the audience", Nani had earlier mentioned, when he spoke up about Andhra Pradesh's situation regarding the movies.

