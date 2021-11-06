First track from Telugu supernatural-thriller film Shyam Singha Roy is out. The song titled as 'Rise of Shyam' looks fiery and powerful. The song is composed by Mickey J. Meyer and crooned by Vishal Dadlani, Anurag Kulkarni and Cizzy. The flick is set in the backdrop of Kolkata, and is based on the theme of reincarnation.

Check Out The Song Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)