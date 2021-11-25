The makers have dropped the second track from Shyam Singha Roy. The song titled as 'Edo Edo' looks a beautiful love number with English mashup. The mashup has made the track more cool. The song is crooned by Chaitra Ambadipudi and lyrics are penned by Krishna Kanth.

Check Out The Song Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)