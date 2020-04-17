Siddharth Narayan Birthday Special: 7 Wonderful Movies of the Takkar Actor to Binge-Watch During Lockdown

Siddharth Narayan Birthday Special

Siddharth Narayan, the perpetual chocolate boy of Kollywood, is turning 41 on April 17, 2020. Another actor for whom age is merely a number that does nothing to his youth, Siddharth hardly feels aged beyond the time he debuted in Shankar's Boys way back in 2003. While he has been associated with a boy-next-door image, Siddharth has done his share of action and dramatic roles, and even ventured beyond Kollywood to star in Telugu, Bollywood and Malayalam cinema. And gave consistently enjoyable performances in the process. Happy Birthday Siddharth! 5 Reasons Why The Actor Is A True Gem To The South Industry!

On the occasion of Siddharth's birthday, let's look at seven films from his filmography - the best, the good and the underrated, for you to binge-watch during the lockdown.

Aaytha Ezhuthu

Siddharth and Trisha in Aaytha Ezhuthu

The Tamil version of Mani Ratnam's Yuva is arguably better than the Hindi counterpart. Siddharth plays an engineer graduate with dreams to work in the land of Uncle Sam, only for a girl and an accident to change both his life and his outlook towards his country. Aaytha Ezhuthu also stars R Madhavan as a reckless goon, Suriya Sivakumar as a righteous student leader, along with Meera Jasmine, Trisha Krishnan and Esha Deol. This is also the first time Siddharth was acting in his mentor's film, having worked with Mani Ratnam as an AD before his debut in Boys.

Rang De Basanti

A Still from Rang De Basanti

Siddharth made his debut in Bollywood with a scintillating turn in Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's Rang De Basanti. Playing the dual roles of freedom fighter Bhagat Singh and an indifferent youngster who gets an awakening, Siddharth does full justice to both the roles. Aamir Khan plays the lead role, and the movie also stars Soha Ali Khan, Sharman Joshi, R Madhavan, Atul Kulkarni and Kunal Kapoor. Rang De Basanti Replay: 10 Things We Learnt While Re-Watching Aamir Khan, Siddharth and Soha Ali Khan’s Film During Lockdown.

Bommarillu

Siddharth in Bommarillu

Siddharth's Telugu hit was a slice of life film about a son trying to get out of his overbearing father, and how a romance with cheerful girl is affected by his family troubles. Bommarillu was remade into other languages including Tamil and Bengali (the Hindi remake, It's My Life, got shelved).

Striker

Siddharth in Striker

Siddharth's only Bollywood film as a sole lead is an underrated movie, directed by Chandan Arora. It is about a carrom champion who wants to escape his slum life, but gets entangled in a web of crime. Apart from Siddharth, the movie also has another South star in Padmapriya. 10 Bollywood Hidden Gems of 21st Century to Watch From Home if You Are on Self-Quarantine Mode Over Coronavirus Outbreak.

Kadhalil Sodhappuvadhu Yeppadi

Amala Paul and Siddharth in Kadhalil Sodhappuvadhu Yeppadi

One of the most entertaining romcoms in Tamil cinema, Kadhalil Sodhappuvadhu Yeppadi. Siddharth and Amala Paul star as a young couple whose romance is filled with fights and misunderstandings that often threaten to terminate their relationship. The movie was based on a short film, helmed by the director Balaji Mohan.

Jigarthanda

Bobby Simha and Siddharth in Jigarthanda

A black comedy, directed by Petta fame Karthik Subbaraj, Jigarthanda has Siddharth play a wannabe filmmaker, loosely based on the director himself. As an attempt to find a subject for his next, the filmmaker closely follows a dreaded gangster in a village, only for the gangster to express a desire to play the hero in his film. Bobby Simha, who plays the gangster, won the National Award for the Best Supporting Actor. Vijay Sethupathi also has a cameo in the movie.

Kaaviya Thalaivan

Siddharth in Kaaviya Thalaivan

Vasanthabalan's Kaaviya Thalaivan is a period drama based on the lives of theatre troupe artistes. Siddharth plays such a talented artiste, who is the apple of his mentor's eye, but has earned the jealousy of a fellow artiste, played by Prithviraj Sukumaran. The competitor plays devious games to get the hero ousted from the troupe, resulting in tragic consequences. Also, noteworthy for AR Rahman's score.