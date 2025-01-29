Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu has talked about the importance of meditation in her everyday life and how it has become “her anchor.” Samantha took to Instagram on January 29, where she shared a video where she is seen meditating. For the caption, she wrote," Meditation. If there’s one thing I wish all of you would try, it’s this. Just 15 minutes of meditation every day — in whatever way works for you. Sit in silence, focus on your breath, or follow a guided meditation on YouTube. There’s no right or wrong way, nothing formal — just the simple act of tuning in.” Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Owner of Chennai Super Champs, Unveils Team Jersey Ahead of World Pickleball League (See Pics).

“For me, meditation has become my anchor — a way to return to the ocean of calm and peace that’s always within,” she added, saying that no matter how chaotic the world gets, she knows the quiet spot inside her is “always there, waiting.”

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Urges Fans To Try Meditation

She urged fans to try meditation. "When you learn to find your way home to yourself, the noise outside loses its grip. Try it. Just for today. Close your eyes, take a deep breath, and see what happens. PS: Don't bother about the chatter in your mind. The trick is to simply watch your thoughts and let them pass. Don't get entangled with them. PPS: Don't forget to tell me how it goes. Let's do this!!"

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Post on Meditation

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samantha (@samantharuthprabhuoffl)

Earlier this month, the actress had shared some simple and powerful mantras that have proved to be a game changer for her. She wrote on Instagram, "I’ve been practicing this little ritual for the past two years, and it’s what’s got me through some of my toughest moments. It’s simple but powerful: taking a moment to appreciate where I’ve been, where I am, and what lies ahead. I know it sounds squishy but it really isn’t and there’s enough data to prove that it helps."

The actress encouraged her followers to write down three things that people were grateful for. "If writing comes naturally to you, jot down three things you’re grateful for today — they don’t have to be big, just honest. But if writing feels hard or forced, that’s okay too. Try saying it in your head or sharing it with someone you trust. Sometimes, just sitting with a quiet "thank you” in your heart is also enough."

"This small practice might feel subtle and simple at first, but it has the power to change the way you see everything. Give it a try — it’s been a game-changer for me," she wrote and added a post-script statement. "PS: Lemme know how it goes for you! What are you grateful for today?"

