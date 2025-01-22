The World Pickleball League is set to kick off on January 24, and ahead of the exciting event, actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu, owner of Chennai Super Champs, unveiled the team’s jersey at a special event held at the Sathyabama Institute of Science and Technology in Sriperumbudur, Chennai. Sharing a glimpse from the event, Samantha posted a series of pictures on her Instagram Story. For the occasion, she wore a chic white polo neck top paired with wide-legged jeans. She accessorised her look with a simple, layered necklace and earrings, keeping her style effortlessly elegant. Her side-parted hair, left loose, completed her stunning look. Chennai Super Champs will face off against Bengaluru Jawans in their first match. On Which Channel World Pickleball League 2025 Live Telecast in India Will Be Available? How To Watch Pickleball Tournament Matches Free Live Streaming Online?

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Unveils Chennai Super Champs’ Jersey

(Photo Credits: Instagram/@samantharuthprabhuoffl)

The Actress With Chennai Super Champs Team

(Photo Credits: Instagram/@samantharuthprabhuoffl)

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Style

(Photo Credits: Instagram/@samantharuthprabhuoffl)

World Pickleball League Schedule

View this post on Instagram A post shared by World Pickleball League (@worldpickleballofficial)

