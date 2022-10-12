Soubin Shahir is popularly known for his works in Malayalam Cinema. He has done diverse roles ever since he stepped into the world of acting. Born and raised in Fort Kochi, Kerala, he is the son of Babu Shahir, who was an assistant director and production controller. Soubin’s father worked in some of the classic Malayalam films such as Manichithrathazhu, Godfather, In Harihar Nagar among others. From Preman to Virus, 10 Interesting Characters Essayed by Soubin Shahir That Left Us Impressed!

Soubin Shahir’s film career started back in 2003 and in nearing these two decades of time, he managed to make an impressive impression on the audience. He has proven his mettle not just in the acting department, but as a director as well. On the occasion of Soubin’s birthday today, let’s take a look at some of his interesting facts that all his fans must know.

Assistant Director - Soubin Shahir started his career as an assistant director with the film Chronic Bachelor, which released in 2003, starring Mammootty in the lead.

Acting Debut - It was a supporting role in the film Annayum Rasoolum, released in 2013, through which he had made his acting debut and two years later he got breakthrough role with Nivin Pauly starrer Premam.

Directorial Debut - Apart from essaying brilliant roles on the big screens, Soubin donned the director’s hat with the film Parava. In the film he was also seen as a drug addict.

Popular Roles - The popular roles essayed by the Malayalam actor include popular roles include Charlie, Kammatipaadam, Mayanadhi, Comrade in America, Kumbalangi Nights among others.

Awards - Soubin Shahir has been honoured with Kerala State Film Awards for Best Actor for his role in the movie Sudani From Nigeria. He has been honoured with many other accolades for his impeccable works.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 12, 2022 09:02 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).