I saw an article that called Soubin Shahir an accidental actor. For someone who wanted to be a director - and he did become later - I am glad that 'accident' happened and Soubin became an actor. From being an AD and then junior artiste, and then to be one of Malayalam cinema's most sought after actors, Soubin's journey as an actor has been nothing less than fascinating. Othiram Kadakam: Dulquer Salmaan Is Channelling the Birthday Vibe in the First Look Poster of His New Film.

Even as an actor, Soubin first made a mark as a comedic actor and now he has got great appreciation for his more serious roles in recent times. Ever since his proper venture into acting with 2013's Annayum Rasoolum, Soubin has given us some very likeable, diverse characters within a span of eight years. And he also turned director with 2017's Parava, and is also busy with his second directorial, Othiram Kadakam.

On the occasion of the actor's birthday, let's look at 10 favourites characters he played that left an indelible impression on us.

Shivan Sir (Premam)

Soubin Shahir and Vinay Forrt in Premam

Though his role in Annayum Rasoolum got him noticed, it was the character of the coach in Alphonse Puthren's Premam that turned out to be a breakout role for Soubin. Along with Vinay Forrt, Soubin provided some of the film's most hilarious moments, with his reactions always making the perfect landing!

Crispin (Maheshinte Prathikaaram)

Soubin Shahir in Maheshinte Prathikaaram

Another scene-stealing role for the actor came in Dileesh Pothan's excellent directorial debut. As the unpredictable Crispin, who inadvertently turned out to be cause of the protagonist's woes, Soubin was wacky in every scene. And of course, how can we forget that iconic scene about him explaining what makes Mammootty and Mohanlal stand apart from each other? Maheshinte Prathikaaram Fame Lijomol Jose Gets Married to Arun Antony in Wayanad!

Willy (Darvinte Parinamam)

Soubin Shahir in Darvinte Parinamam

Darvinte Parinamam might be not one of the best films any of its lead cast - Prithviraj Sukumaran, Chemban Vinod Jose, Balu Varghese - find themselves it. But it has some humorous moments, and terrific performances from Jose and Soubin, playing the younger brother of Jose's character who aspires to be an actor and causes much headaches to his siblings.

Fakru (Anuraga Karikkin Vellam)

Soubin Shahir in Anuraga Karikkin Vellam

Anuraga Karikkin Vellam is a lovely film with nice moments and a relatable coming of age storyline. While Biju Menon, Asif Ali, Asha Sharath and Rajisha Vijayan take on the lead roles, Soubin also leaves a fine mark as Asif Ali's friend who often falls in trouble in his attempts to help him out.

Majeed (Sudani from Nigeria)

Samuel Abiola Robinson and Soubin Shahir in Sudani from Nigeria

Sudani from Nigeria is the movie that made Malayali audiences take note that Soubin can handle more dramatic roles just like he tackles the funny scenes. Not only did the film earn enough critical acclaim, Soubin's performance as a manager of a local sevenes football team won him Best Actor at Kerala State Film Awards. Halal Love Story Movie Review: Funny and Emotionally Stirring, Indrajith Sukumaran and Grace Antony’s Film Is a Winner!

Saji (Kumbalangi Nights)

Soubin Shahir in Kumbalangi Nights

The acclaimed Kumbalangi Nights won appreciation for its fluid storytelling, relevant themes and incredible performances. Headlining the cast is Soubin who is terrific as the eldest sibling of a dysfunctional family, a broken man who sees his chance of redemption in protecting a widow. From Fahadh Faasil’s Kumbalangi Nights to Mammootty’s Unda, 7 Malayalam Movies of 2019 to Watch If You Want a Break From Bollywood Masala!

Unnikrishnan (Virus)

Soubin Shahir in Virus

Aashiq Abu's Virus was one of the most talked about Malayalam films in 2020, when the pandemic hit the country, even though the movie came out in 2019. The movie features an ensemble cast, with each actor putting his or her best foot forward. Soubin arrives in the third act, and even then, his brief screentime leaves a lasting impact thanks to a very troubling performance from the actor. From Poochakkoru Mookuthi to Virus, 7 Times When Malayalam Cinema Handled Ensemble Multi-Narrative Movies in the Right Way!

Ambili (Ambili)

Soubin Shahir in Ambili

2019 has been a great year for Soubin Shahir. Kumbalangi Nights, Virus, this entry and the next two films all gave him some tremendous appreciation. In Ambili, he plays the titular character, a child-man who tags along the younger brother of the girl he is in love with, for a cycle journey from Kerala to Kashmir. A touching film with some nice moments of character bonding here.

Sameer (Vikruthi)

Soubin Shahir in Vikruthi

Vikruthi is based on a tragic real-life incident where a man is filmed sleeping on the Metro, and he soon turns into a viral meme, though no one realise the desperate situation that made him do so. In this film, while Suraj Venjaramoodu plays the victim of the online meme, Soubin is the man who films him though he is guilt-ridden for what happens next.

Subramanian (Android Kunjappan Version 5.25)

Soubin Shahir and Suraj Venjaramoodu in Android Kunjappan Version 5.25

Suraj Venjaramoodu and Soubin Shahir reunited for another little gem the very same year. This time, they played father and son, and though the film has a robot, it isn't a cheesy comedy, but rather a heartrending commentary on the loneliness of old age. While Suraj is excellent as the old man, Soubin gives him nice support as his dutiful and caring son, who just wants his father to not be lonely.

