South actor Amar Shashank, who is best known for his work in Koilamma, was reportedly booked for misbehaving with a woman. The actor was arrested today morning by Raidurgam police after a complaint was filed against him. A video of him shouting at a woman is already going viral on social media and now the alleged arrest only adds fuel to the fire. Amar however has denied these allegations and is going to address the media later in the day as well. Suriya Tests Positive For COVID-19, Kollywood Superstar’s Fans Tweet #GetWellSoonSuriyaAnna.

While it is not clear whether the speculations are true or not, he did talk to ETimes and told them that he has been wrongly accused by the woman in question. It so happened that Amar along with one of his friend went to this woman's place to pick up a machine that belonged to them. The verbal spat started when the woman disagreed to give it back and the matter grew bigger thereafter. The issue was basically between three business partners - Rashmi, Srividya and Swathi who ran a boutique in Manikonda and Amar Shashank was just helping his friend Swathi and Rashmi resolve the matter.

Talking about the issue, Amar told ETimes, "I was intentionally framed in this. Swathi and I went to Srividya's house to ask for the machine and she (Srividya) along with Uma and Ramesh initially agreed to give it. But later, they called Lakshmi Sri, Uma and a local thug and refused to give the machine. Lakshmi deliberately shot the argument and made my portion viral on social media."

He added, "Swathi and I were not on talking terms with Aparna and Ramesh for a while now and Aparna has been waiting for a chance to book me. Otherwise, there were almost 15 people in the room; why is that a carefully edited portion of mine put on social media? My lawyer is working on getting me a bail soon and I might possibly address the media on the issue very soon. I've to make my points loud and clear." Master: Amazon Prime Video Releases Thalapathy Vijay’s Deleted Scene From the Film and Internet Is Losing It.

Others involved in the matter, however, have refused to speak on the matter, we will wait to see how the situation turns out to be for Amar Shashank. Raidurgam police is currently investigating the case while Amar and Swati have also filed a counter case.

