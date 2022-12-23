The Telugu rom-com 18 Pages stars Nikhil Siddhartha and Anupama Parameswaran in the lead. The film written by Sukumar and directed by Palnati Surya Pratap released in theatres today. The film has opened to positive response from the audience. Many have called it as ‘refreshing’ and even the ‘best love story’. Take a look at some of the reviews shared by movie buffs on Twitter. 18 Pages: Makers Share Glimpse Of Nikhil Siddhartha, Anupama Parameswaran’s Romantic Film Written By Sukumar And It’s Heartwarming (Watch Video).

Watch The Trailer Of 18 Pages Movie Below:

'Feel Good Story'

What else u expect when Sukumar writing is there, Such a feel good story and music 💯, Characters beautifully designed and executed . Screenplay also too good man, Congrats @actor_Nikhil on another hit. Worth-watch#18Pages #18pagesreview — H2o (@alwaysbatmann) December 23, 2022

'Good Movie'

'Best Love Story'

Hey guys here is a small review about this 18 pages I have watched it , the movie really so super best love story 18 Pages@actor_Nikhil @anupamahere @GA2Official — Mishka (@mishka050) December 23, 2022

'Refreshing'

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)