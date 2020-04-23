Superstar Chiranjeevi Takes Up #BetheREALMAN Challenge, Vacuums The Floor and Cooks Delicious Food for His Mom (Watch Video)

Chiranjeevi (Photo Credits: Twitter)

The coronavirus outbreak has led to a nationwide lockdown where staying indoors is the only best thing one can do. Amid times like this, celebs from Bollywood as well as South are coping up with the situation and staying in touch with their fans via social media. It was recently when Arjun Reddy director, Sandeep Vanga started #BetheREALMAN challenge with an aim to add fun to celebs timeline. Till now we've seen RRR peeps, SS Rajamouli, Ram Charan and Jr NTR taking up the challenge and indulging in household chores. Now, the latest to join the league is megastar Chiranjeevi. Megastar Chiranjeevi Thanks Amitabh Bachchan For His Contribution of Corona Relief Coupons to Daily Wage Film Workers In Telugu States (View Tweet).

The star took to his micro-blogging site and posted a video of himself which sees him doing all the daily chores of the house. The clip starts with the Sye Raa actor vacuuming his floor, then we see him going to the kitchen and cooking food. That's not it, as he also serves dinner to his mom. From the moment this clip was shared online, fans are loving it and how. Also, not to miss, Chiranjeevi has nominated Rajinikanth to take up the challenge. India Fights Corona: Megastar Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Sai Dharam Tej, Varun Tej Konidela Create Awareness Video to Tackle Coronavirus.

Check Out Chiranjeevi's Video Below:

Well, we are liking this how the South sensations are throwing challenges at each another to keep themselves busy amid lockdown. Meanwhile, on the professional front, Chiranjeevi has two films Acharya and Telugu remake of Malayalam film Lucifer. Stay tuned!