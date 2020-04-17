Megastar Chiranjeevi Thanks Amitabh Bachchan For His Contribution of Corona Relief Coupons to Daily Wage Film Workers In Telugu States (View Tweet)

Chiranjeevi, Amitabh Bachchan (Photo Credits: Twitter)

If nothing, the on-going fight against Coronavirus has brought the nation together as one. However, for those with a thick skull who aren't understanding the importance of social distancing, actors Amitabh Bachchan, Chiranjeevi, Rajinikanth, Mohanlal, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor among other established stars took part in a homemade short film titled Family. The short film traces the story of Amitabh Bachchan's character misplacing his pair of spectacles and how everyone begins a search for it. Family: Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, Mohanlal, Priyanka Chopra and Other Biggies Team Up For a Beautiful Short Film On COVID-19 (Watch Video).

And while the message of social distancing, hygiene and the importance of staying home and not exposing oneself to the Coronavirus was properly received through the short film, Amitabh Bachchan took it one step forward. Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth’s Short Film ‘Family’ Goes Viral, Salman Khan Urges Indians To Stay At Home And 'Not To Be Brave'.

Big B has donated the proceeds that Family garnered to arrange for 12000 Corona Relief Coupons to be distributed amongst daily wage workers in Telugu States. Amitabh's Family co-star Chiranjeevi unveiled the former's contribution on Twitter. Megastar Chiranjeevi to Donate Rs 1 Crore to the Film Workers Impacted Owing to Coronavirus Outbreak (Read Tweet).

Check Out Chiranjeevi's Tweet Below:

Amit ji @SrBachchan has arranged 12000 Corona Relief Coupons of Rs1500 each to be distributed to the Daily wage Film workers in Telugu States from the proceeds of #Family.A BIG THANK YOU to ‘BIG B’ for this wonderful initiative.These coupons can be redeemed at #BigBazaar stores pic.twitter.com/XK0vjL38MT — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) April 17, 2020

In addition to distributing food amongst the needs, Amitabh Bachchan also pledged to help provide monthly ration to 1 lakh households of workers belonging to All India Film Employees Confederation. Apart from film and television stars contributing to PM and CM set up government funds, many have come forward to contribute to funds set up for the welfare of the workers working on film and television sets.