Superstar Rajinikanth and His Wife Latha Help Transgenders amid Coronavirus Lockdown (Watch Video)

Rajinikanth and his wife Latha (Photo Credits: Facebook)

Owing to the coronavirus outbreak in India and in several other regions across the globe, thousands and thousands of lives have been impacted. In order to curb the spread of COVID-19, lockdown has been imposed in numerous countries. This lockdown has impacted the daily wage workers. Since the shooting of various have been suspended temporarily (across industries), the income of daily wage earners were hampered. In order to help them, the celebs came forward and made generous contributions. One among them was south superstar Rajinikanth. COVID-19 Outbreak: Superstar Rajinikanth Donates Rs 50 Lakh to FEFSI.

Thalaivar, as Rajinikanth is fondly referred by his fans, donated Rs 50 lakhs to the Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI). There are several other leading superstars of Tamil Cinema who also donated to the FEFSI. Now a video has been shared by one of the fan clubs of Rajinikanth on Twitter that mentions, Thalaivar and his wife Latha Rajinikanth have also helped few transgenders amid coronavirus lockdown. As per a report in IndiaGlitz, the transgenders arrived outside Rajinikanth’s residence, which is in Poes Garden area in Chennai, and requested the family to help them amid this ongoing crisis. In the video shared by one of the fan clubs of the superstar, these transgenders can be seen wearing masks and thanking Thalaivar and his family. Family: Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, Mohanlal, Priyanka Chopra and Other Biggies Team Up For a Beautiful Short Film On COVID-19 (Watch Video).

Watch The Video Below:

The report states that Thalaivar’s wife, Latha Rajinikanth, was shocked to see the transgenders outside the gate of their residence. She reportedly handed over Rs 5000 to the security to give it to the transgenders. As soon as they received the money, they left the area. The report also states that the police has confirmed about such an occurrence and also mentioned that no case has been lodged against them. Neither Rajinikanth nor his family members have mentioned anything about such an occurrence.