Actor Suriya Sivakumar is a hot commodity down south and there's no denying it. What makes him even more appealing, apart from his films, is his dedication towards remaining fit. And it shows, even at 45 years of age, the actor is desirable and fit AF. And while many would like to credit his fitness trainer for the same, the trainer himself feels otherwise.

Taking to Instagram, Suriya's personal trainer, Nirmal Nair posted about training the actor online, something that was never an option, but they had to adapt to the new normal whilst making sure the actor remained fit and fine. Director Pandiraj Issues Clarification On Suriya 40.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nirmal Nair🇮🇳 (@nirmal.nair1)

Suriya fans were quick to take to Twitter to trend #Suriya and thanked him for being a true role model and inspiration to them all.

Crediting Suriya for being motivated to maintain his fitness, Nirmal, in his post penned, "Training Suriya sir online was never a option for me but circumstances made me do that. What motivated me the most during this period was seeing how focused and disciplined Suriya sir is always.🔥 He is a role model to me and to many I know in soo many ways and I feel blessed that I have the opportunity to work with him everyday." Well, you are not alone in feeling like that Nirmal!

