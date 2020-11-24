Since quite a long time there have been rumours doing rounds on Pandiraj teaming up with Suriya for a project that is tentatively titled as Suriya 40. The director and actor duo have never worked with each other in the past and fans have been thrilled ever since the update on their collaboration started doing rounds. Touted to be an action drama, reports also started doing rounds that Rashmika Mandanna would be seen as the leading in this film that is said to be bankrolled by Sun Pictures. S40: Asuran Director Vetrimaaran to Team Up with Suriya For the First Time!

Owing to the numerous speculations that have been revolving around Suriya 40, ace filmmaker Pandiraj has issued clarification on the same. He posted a tweet that read, “Dear friends we understand ur curiosity about #Suriya40 . Pls don't believe rumors. Production house will announce the cast & crew soon.we r working hard to give u the best.” Fans are thrilled about this super combo and hence are looking to the huge announcement and one can expect it soon! Vijay Deverakonda Is All Praises For Suriya’s Soorarai Pottru! Tollywood Star Looking Forward To Work With Director Sudha Kongara.

Pandiraj On Suriya 40

Dear friends we understand ur curiosity about #Suriya40 . Pls don't believe rumors. Production house will announce the cast & crew soon.we r working hard to give u the best 💪🙏 — Pandiraj (@pandiraj_dir) November 23, 2020

Meanwhile, Suriya was last seen in Soorarai Pottru and it has opened to positive reviews. His upcoming project include a film with Vetrimaaran that is titled as Vaadivasal and it is the first time that Suriya has teamed up with the director.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 24, 2020 09:19 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).