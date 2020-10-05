It was exactly a day back when reports of South actress Tamannaah Bhatia getting tested positive for coronavirus were doing rounds. The said reports also claimed that she was admitted to the hospital in Hyderabad. She was shooting for a web-series. Well, now Bhatia took to her social media and has confirmed that she is diagnosed with the virus. The actress in her post mentioned how she had a mild fever last week which concerned her and so she got tested. Tamannaah also stated that she has now being discharged from the hospital and will be self-isolating at home. Tamannaah Bhatia Reportedly Admitted to Hospital After Testing Positive for COVID-19.

"Although my team and I have been very disciplined on set, I unfortunately succumbed to a mild fever last week. After undertaking the mandatory tests, I was diagnosed as COVID-19 positive. I admitted myself into a private hospital in Hyderabad to mitigate adverse health outcomes and after being under the care of expert medical professionals I am now being discharged," a part of her post read. Bhatia also sent virtual hugs to her fans and hopes that she will get well soon. Tamannaah Bhatia's Parents Test Positive For Coronavirus; The Actress And Her Staff Have Tested Negative.

Check Out The Post Below:

All we wish is a speedy recovery for South beauty. FYI, it was in the month of August, when Tamannaah's parents had tested COVID-19 positive, however, at that time, she was tested negative. Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress is waiting to resume shooting for her upcoming Telugu film, Seetimaarr. Stay tuned!

