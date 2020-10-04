South beauty Tamannaah Bhatia has tested positive for COVID-19. Yup, as per the latest reports doing rounds, the actress was shooting for a web-series in Hyderabad wherein she showed little symptoms and so got herself checked. Reportedly, she is admitted to hospital in Hyderabad. As soon as this news made it to the web, fans of the actress could not keep calm and started sending her get well soon wishes on social media. Bhatia happens to be a very popular face from the glam world who has worked in films like Baahubali, Himmatwala, Entertainment, Action and more. Fact Check: Tamannaah Bhatia to Marry Pakistani Cricketer Abdul Razzaq? Here’s the Truth Behind Viral Photo of the Two Shopping for Gold Jewellery That Led to Wedding Rumours.

This news if true comes is surely shocking. Also, if you happen to recollect, it was a while back (in August) when Tamannaah had taken to her social media to inform fans that her father (Santosh Bhatia) and mother (Rajani Bhatia), both were tested positive for coronavirus. In the same post, she had added that she and her other family members, however, tested negative. All we wish now is that the actress recovers soon. Tamannaah Bhatia's Parents Test Positive For Coronavirus; The Actress And Her Staff Have Tested Negative.

Earlier while speaking about her journey and juggling between genres, the actress had said, "I have been making a conscious effort of multitasking between genres within the South Indian film industry. I have been away from Bollywood actively to ensure there's more versatility in my creative kitty and to ensure I'm not stereotyped into any particular genre. Versatility is the key to survival." Stay tuned!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 04, 2020 06:52 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).