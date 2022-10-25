Actor Yogi Babu, who was conferred with the honorary Kalaimamani award by the Government of Tamil Nadu in 2021, has now turned father to a beautiful girl child. Sources close to the comedian-turned-hero say the actor's wife, Manju Bhargavi, delivered a baby girl on October 23. Both the mother and child were doing fine. Kaathal – The Core: Mammootty Reveals Title and First Look of His Film With Jeo Baby, Co-Starring Jyothika (View Pic).

Yogi Babu married Manju Bhargavi in 2020 at the Tiruthani temple. The couple has already been blessed with a son named Veshagan. Yogi Babu, after firmly establishing himself as a comedian, went on to prove his mettle as an actor with brilliant performances in critically-acclaimed films such as 'Mandela'. Now, the actor, sources say, has chosen to turn a writer for his upcoming project.

The birth of his daughter has indeed made this festival of Diwali sweeter for the actor, who has been receiving non-stop congratulatory calls from his family and fans.

