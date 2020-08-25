We all know the craze around Thalapathy Vijay's movies. His every announcement related to movies is like a celebration. Netizens make sure that they celebrate every professional achievement of the South star. However, it is not just his work but also his personal life that they love to admire. We all know how his birthday is treated as a grand event by the fans. But fans are also equally excited about his wedding anniversary. Fans are trending the actor on social media as he celebrates 21st wedding anniversary with wife Sangeetha Sornalingam.
The Tamil superstar got hitched to Sangeeta on August 25, 1999. Theirs is a filmy 'fan meets star' kind of a lovestory that fans are totally in awe with. Sangeeta, a Sri Lankan Tamil based in the United Kingdom met him on a Tamil film set after being impressed with his performance in Poove Unakkag. Rest is history! Take a look at their throwback pics below.
From Their D Day
Happy 21st wedding anniversary to💐🎉🎊 #Thalapathyvijay Anna♥️and #SangeethaVijay Anni♥️@actorvijay pic.twitter.com/wRnEx3JNxg
— Thalapathy Saravanan (@Thalapa03473793) August 25, 2020
Candid From Their Wedding
Wishing Our #ThalapathyVijay anna And #SangeethaVijay anni, a very happy wedding anniversary ❤️ #Master @actorvijay pic.twitter.com/Gp6RGS0MSR
— TIRUPATI VIJAY FANS (@sk_msathi507) August 25, 2020
Romantic!
Happy 21st Wedding anniversary to our #ThalapathyVijay Anna and #SangeethaVijay Anni ❤️ #Master @actorvijay pic.twitter.com/IR61NdlHMR
— Worldwide Vijay Fans (@OfficialVijayFC) August 25, 2020
In The Sea of Fans
Happy Anniversary Anna ❤️ Anni ❤️...#SangeethaVijay #ThalapathyVijay #Master @actorvijay pic.twitter.com/mJmvt1Ai3l
— Ridhan 💙 (@ItsTheriBoy_Rid) August 25, 2020
Captured In The Moment
#HappyWeddingAnniversary #ThalapathyVijay Anna #Sangeetha Anni ❤🎉👍#Master @actorvijay pic.twitter.com/D4Kww3fjjm
— Rajkumar YUVI VJ🔥 (@SRKRAJKUMAR12) August 25, 2020
More Stills
Happy Wedding Anniversary Wishes to #ThalapathyVijay Sir and #SangeethaVijay Madam pic.twitter.com/Vgi6JEFn1C
— SaravanaKarnatakaVMI (@Saravana_KA_VMI) August 25, 2020
Vijay and Sangeeta now have two children-Jason and Divya Shasha. On the work front, Vijay will be next seen in Lokesh Kanagaraj's Master. The movie has been delayed indefinitely due to the global pandemic. Reports also suggest that he might once again collaborate with AR Murugadoss for Thalapathy 65. Confirmation on the same is awaited.
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 25, 2020 02:27 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).