We all know the craze around Thalapathy Vijay's movies. His every announcement related to movies is like a celebration. Netizens make sure that they celebrate every professional achievement of the South star. However, it is not just his work but also his personal life that they love to admire. We all know how his birthday is treated as a grand event by the fans. But fans are also equally excited about his wedding anniversary. Fans are trending the actor on social media as he celebrates 21st wedding anniversary with wife Sangeetha Sornalingam.

The Tamil superstar got hitched to Sangeeta on August 25, 1999. Theirs is a filmy 'fan meets star' kind of a lovestory that fans are totally in awe with. Sangeeta, a Sri Lankan Tamil based in the United Kingdom met him on a Tamil film set after being impressed with his performance in Poove Unakkag. Rest is history! Take a look at their throwback pics below.

From Their D Day

Candid From Their Wedding

Romantic!

In The Sea of Fans

Captured In The Moment

More Stills

Vijay and Sangeeta now have two children-Jason and Divya Shasha. On the work front, Vijay will be next seen in Lokesh Kanagaraj's Master. The movie has been delayed indefinitely due to the global pandemic. Reports also suggest that he might once again collaborate with AR Murugadoss for Thalapathy 65. Confirmation on the same is awaited.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 25, 2020 02:27 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).