The wait is finally over, as the makers of Master has finally dropped the teaser of the film and it has written superhit all over it. Helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the Tamil flick sees Thalapathy Vijay and Vijay Sethupati together for the first time in this action thriller. It was due to the pandemic, that the release date Master was pushed further. Talking about the trailer, it has all the right ingredients to attract the audience and ofcourse two superstars in one frame. Fact Check: Thalapathy Vijay's Master Posters Suggesting its Premiere on Amazon Prime are Fake.

The trailer starts with Thalapathy Vijay's entry and later we also get to see Vijay Sethupathi. In the film, Sethupathi plays the role of a local goon whereas Thalapathy essays the role of a college professor. The movie is said to be based on a real-life story. Right from the action scenes to the little glimpse of Malavika Mohanan, the trailer looks promising. On Master’s Release Date, Makers of Thalapathy Vijay Release a New Poster; Fans Share How They Miss Celebrating #MasterFDFS Due To Coronavirus Lockdown.



Master will be released in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam languages. Also, now considering the fact that theatres across the country have reopened, it will be interesting to see when will this power-packed entertainer release. Stay tuned!

