The Priest released today on the occasion of Mahashivratri. The film stars Mammootty and Manju Warrier and is a crime thriller. The teaser got a wild response with background music getting a lot of love from people. The reviews of fans have started to trickle in and from what we read it seems, they have just loved it. While many found the film average, others are going gaga over the visuals. The Priest Teaser: Mammootty and Manju Warrier’s Thriller Raises Intrigue Level With Its Goosebumps-Inducing BGM (Watch Video)

The Priest was scheduled to release last year but got postponed due to COVID-19. It later fixed a February 2021 date but got further pushed to March. It is reported that the makers wanted to wait for the government to announce 100% occupancy at the theatres so the movie stays economically viable. The film has managed to generate good word of mouth.

Check out the Twitter review of Mammootty's The Priest

#ThePriest Above avg at its best. Interval portions are the best of the film. But looses its steam in 2nd half and ends up with okayish climax. #Mammootty shines as usual. Screenplay could hv been tighter. Technically rich. BGM and Music is a big +ve. 2.75/5 — KeralaBoxofficeStats (#StayHomeStaySafe) (@kboxstats) March 11, 2021

A good debut

#ThePriest - A good horror thriller & good debut from Jofin. Mammookka &Baby Monica did a very good job. Rahul Raj's BGM is top notch. 2nd half could have been better. Overall a good horror thriller after so long from Malayalam with technically rich making. Do watch in theatres👏🏻 — Snehasallapam (SS) (@SSTweeps) March 11, 2021

Purely above average...

#ThePriest Above avg at its best. Interval portions are the best of the film. But looses its steam in 2nd half and ends up with okayish climax. #Mammootty shines as usual. Screenplay could hv been tighter. Technically rich. BGM and Music is a big +ve. 2.75/5 — Akshay (@AkshayUz) March 11, 2021

First half and second half issues

Good First half followed by Average second half. Tail end twist may save the Movie. #ThePriest pic.twitter.com/7jVJUdYcT6 — Ranjith M Anand (@ranjithm_anand) March 11, 2021

Some thrilling moments

#ThePriest Second half shows areas not much explored before in malayalam cinema💥 Thrilling moments injected enough to keep you through storytelling Overall_A movie with terrific making.Kudos to the Sound designer and music director. GREAT Start for Joffin. theatre watch must🔥 pic.twitter.com/iJBRoNRUEO — Ansilaboobacker (@Ansilaboobacke1) March 11, 2021

That's it...disappointing!

Some more love for the debutant director...

#ThePriest 🔥 🔥 🔥 Can't believe this is made by a debutant making is top notch and sound work and bgm is 🔥🔥 and acting from all characters are 👌 Baby Monica deserves special mention@mammukka #Mammootty #MegastarMammootty #ThePriestDay #ThePriestFDFS pic.twitter.com/vtn9ecvpBI — Mohammed Hamras (@hamras_mohammed) March 11, 2021

And Jofin again!

#ThePriest Decent one👍Good debut from Jobin 👏 Rahul Raj speaks💥 Climax cannot bring the impact on audience too!!👍 Storyline became predictable is the fault althrough, even cannot make thrill in sometime!! Worthy making, Sound system demands Theatre Experience!🙌 pic.twitter.com/oT7u4pX5SX — Anzil Mhd (@Anzildq2) March 11, 2021

The Priest is directed by Jofin Chacko and it seems the moviegoers have loved his direction if not anything else.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 11, 2021 03:49 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).