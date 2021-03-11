The Priest released today on the occasion of Mahashivratri. The film stars Mammootty and Manju Warrier and is a crime thriller. The teaser got a wild response with background music getting a lot of love from people. The reviews of fans have started to trickle in and from what we read it seems, they have just loved it. While many found the film average, others are going gaga over the visuals. The Priest Teaser: Mammootty and Manju Warrier’s Thriller Raises Intrigue Level With Its Goosebumps-Inducing BGM (Watch Video)

The Priest was scheduled to release last year but got postponed due to COVID-19. It later fixed a February 2021 date but got further pushed to March. It is reported that the makers wanted to wait for the government to announce 100% occupancy at the theatres so the movie stays economically viable. The film has managed to generate good word of mouth.

Check out the Twitter review of Mammootty's The Priest

A good debut

Purely above average...

First half and second half issues

Some thrilling moments

That's it...disappointing!

Some more love for the debutant director...

And Jofin again!

The Priest is directed by Jofin Chacko and it seems the moviegoers have loved his direction if not anything else.

