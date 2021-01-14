If you are a fan of megastar Mammootty and have been waiting with bated breath to catch a glimpse from his upcoming flick, The Preist, we are happy to announce that the official teaser of the said film is finally out. The video sees many scenes featuring the actor and will also give you goosebumps. Ofcourse, as the title of the film suggests, this horror thriller will see Mammootty in a never-seen-before avatar of a priest. Helmed by Jofin T Chacko, the clip released does look wow. Vakeel Saab Teaser: Pawan Kalyan Makes Sure His Comeback Is Stylish and Powerful (Watch Video).

On the auspicious day of Pongal, the makers shared The Priest's teaser and it will surely make you curious. The video opens to a visual of a haunted house where the megastar approaches with his pooch and later what follows are the many impressive shots of star casts. The flick will also see the leady superstar, Manju Warrier in a key role. This is the first time, these two stars have teamed up for a project together. The Priest First Look: Superstar Mammootty’s Avatar in a Brown Cassock, Reading a Bible, Will Leave You Asking for More About This Flick (View Pic).

Check Out The Video Below:

Not to miss, the creepy music which plays in the background of the teaser, definitely adds a ghostly vibe. Also, the bearded look of the lead actor suits him quite well. All in all, the video is short, but yet it's impressive. The Priest is jointly produced by filmmaker B Unnikrishnan and Anto Joseph. How did you find the teaser? Tell us in the comment section below. Stay tuned!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 14, 2021 09:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).