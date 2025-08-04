Mumbai, August 4: On the occasion of Malavika Mohanan’s birthday, the makers of her upcoming movie, “The RajaSaab” shared the much-anticipated first look of the actress from the film. Taking to Instagram, the makers shared the poster, writing, “Team #TheRajaSaab wishes our dazzling diva @Malavikamohanan_ a very Happy Birthday She’s all set to stun you with her captivating performance #HBDMalavikaMohanan.” In the newly released poster, Malavika exudes ethereal charm in a flowing white saree, standing under the serene glow of a full moon. Surrounded by vintage lamps, drifting mist, and fluttering white doves, the setting casts a magical yet mysterious vibe—capturing the essence of the film's supernatural fantasy theme.
"The RajaSaab" boasts a stellar ensemble cast, including Prabhas, Sanjay Dutt, Nidhhi Agerwal, Malavika Mohanan, and Riddhi Kumar. Backed by People Media Factory and helmed by director Maruthi, the film is set for a grand pan-India release on December 5. The film will hit theatres in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. Prabhas in 'The Raja Saab' HD Wallpapers: 'The RajaSaab' Teaser Shows Telugu Superstar Having a Blast in Horror-Comedy Genre!.
