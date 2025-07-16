Actress Tanya Ravichandran, the daughter of popular yesteryear actor Ravichandran, has now announced that she is going to get hitched to cinematographer Goutham George. Vishal and Sai Dhanshika Confirm Wedding at 'Yogida' Trailer Launch: Tamil Stars to Get Married on THIS Date (Watch Video).

Taking to her Instagram page, Tanya put out an image that had a silhouette of her kissing the cinematographer. She wrote, "Every frame leads to this - One Kiss, One Promise, “ALWAYS AND FOREVER" #GT @gouthamgdop. #GETTINGHITCHED" Soon after Tanya broke the news, her timeline was flooded with congratulatory messages. Notable among those who congratulated the actress were actresses Shivathmika Rajasekhar and Siddhi Idnani.

Tanya Ravichandran Announces Her Engagement to DOP Goutham Gorge

For the unaware, actress Tanya Ravichandran, who has a Bachelor's degree in commerce and a master's degree in social work, made her debut in Tamil cinema with Solai Prakash's Bale Vellaiyatheva, featuring her and Sasikumar in the lead. She followed it up with director Radhamohan's critically acclaimed Tamil feel-good entertainer Brindhavanam, featuring Arulnidhi in the lead. But it was in director R Panneerselvam's Karuppan, featuring her and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead, that she shot to the limelight. Tanya also made an impact with her performance in director Santhakumar's critically acclaimed Rasavathi, featuring Arjun Das in the lead.

Meanwhile, Goutham George, the cinematographer with whom Tanya is getting engaged, is currently working on director Bakkiyaraj Kannan's eagerly awaited action thriller Benz, featuring actor Raghava Lawrence in the lead. The film has generated a lot of excitement as it will feature Nivin Pauly playing an antagonist for the first time in his career. Interestingly, the makers have already announced that Nivin plays a character called Walter in the film. Nivin Pauly Transforms Into ‘Walter’ for ‘Benz’: First Look Reveals Gold-Wearing, Hammer-Wielding Villain of Raghava Lawrence’s LCU Movie (Watch Video).

Written and directed by Bakkiyaraj Kannan, the film has music by young music sensation Sai Abhyankkar‬. Cinematography for the film is by Goutham George and editing is by Philomin Raj. Art direction for the film has been done by Jacki while Pradeep Boopathi is serving as the creative producer.

