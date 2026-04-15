The Chennai Police conducted an emergency search at the residence of South Indian actor Trisha Krishnan on Tuesday following an anonymous bomb threat. The incident, which was later confirmed to be a hoax, marks the second time in six months that the actor’s home has been targeted by false security alerts. Despite the potentially distressing situation, Trisha appeared largely unfazed, continuing her engagement with fans through social media. Has Trisha Krishnan QUIT Acting, ‘Married Rich Businessman’? Actress Reacts to Viral Rumours.

Security Alert at Trisha Krishnan's Alwarpet Residence

The alert was triggered on April 14, 2026, after an email was sent to the Tamil Nadu Director General of Police (DGP) control room claiming that explosives had been planted at Trisha's home in the Alwarpet area. The threat reportedly also mentioned the Bangladesh Deputy Consulate.

Responding to the notification, the Teynampet Police, supported by the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) and sniffer dogs, arrived at the property to conduct a thorough sweep. After several hours of investigation, authorities confirmed that no suspicious items were found. The Cyber Crime Wing has since launched a probe to trace the IP address of the sender, investigating the incident as a case of criminal intimidation and spreading false information.

Trisha Krishnan's Nonchalant Response and Social Media Activity

While the police were busy securing her home, Trisha maintained a calm public persona. She took to Instagram Stories to share updates that seemed intentionally detached from the unfolding drama. In one post, she shared a simple photo of blueberries with a drooling emoji; in another, she celebrated World Pet Day.

The most discussed post featured her pet dog, Izzy, climbing the stairs with a caption that many fans found humorous yet pointed: "No one touches my mommy’s bag. And she can’t either unless she takes me along with it." This lighthearted response has been interpreted by many as a "nonchalant" dismissal of the recurring security scares, signalling her intent to carry on with her daily life without panic.

Check Out Trisha Krishnan's Latest Social Media Update

(Photo Credit: Instagram)

Trisha Krishnan and Thalapathy Vijay’s Affair Rumours

The bomb hoax comes during a period of heightened public interest in Trisha's personal life. The actor has recently been at the centre of intense tabloid speculation regarding her alleged relationship with actor-turned-politician Vijay. These rumours gained significant traction after the two were spotted attending a wedding reception together in Chennai last month, shortly after news of Vijay's divorce proceedings became public. Thalapathy Vijay’s ‘Jana Nayagan’ Illegally Aired on Local TV Channel in Coimbatore; Cable Operator Arrested.

While the "cryptic" nature of her recent social media posts, including previous messages about peace and self-worth, has been analysed in the context of these affair rumours, Trisha has not issued a formal statement. Professionally, she remains prolific, with a slate of major projects ahead, including Suriya-starrer Karuppu.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 15, 2026 07:50 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).