Top Tollywood personalities on Wednesday greeted Telugu people in both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana and in other parts of the world on the occasion of Ugadi, the Telugu New Year. Some leading stars not only conveyed their festival greetings but also updated fans on their upcoming movies. Megastar K Chiranjeevi took to Twitter to greet people on Ugadi and shared a picture, in which he is seen performing puja at his house along with his wife Surekha and other family members. On the occasion of Ugadi, Chiranjeevi announced the release date of his upcoming movie Bhola Shankar. Upbeat after delivering a hit with Waltair Veerayya, the megastar announced that Bhola Shankar will be released on August 11 and also released a special poster of the movie which shows him with Tamannah and Keerthy Suresh. Bholaa Shankar Release Date: Chiranjeevi’s Film to Hit the Big Screens on April 14, 2023 (View Poster)

To be directed by Meher Ramesh, the movie will feature Tamannah as Chiranjeevi's leading lady while Keerthy will play a key role. N Balakrishna also added to the excitement of his fans with the announcement of a new movie on Ugadi. "This time beyond your imagination," reads the poster of NBK108. The yet to be titled movie will be directed by Anil Ravipudi. After Akhanda and Veera Narasimha Reddy, Balakrishna is readying to give another hit. His fans have huge expectations from this film which will have Kajal Agarwal in the female lead. Actor Venkatesh, who greeted people on Ugadi, also used the occasion to share the poster of his upcoming movie Saindhav. The shooting of 75th movie of Venkatesh will begin from March 23. "Rampage rolling from 23-03-2023," declares the poster. To be directed by Sailesh Kolanu, the film will feature Nawazuddin Siddiqui in a prominent role. This will mark the Tollywood debut of the Bollywood actor. Dasara: Keerthy Suresh’s First Look as Vennala from Nani’s Film Unveiled on Her Birthday (View Pic).