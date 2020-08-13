The coronavirus outbreak has had huge impact on the entertainment industry. Shooting of films got postponed, the shootings that were going on had to be suspended, theatrical release of films had to be pushed as cinema halls were closed down and much more. Across industries there has been a delay in releasing the already scheduled films. Since there is no clarity by when the theatres will reopen, hence many makers have decided to go the OTT way and the latest one to join the bandwagon is Nani’s 25th film, V aka V The Movie. V The Movie: Actor Nani’s 25th Film to Release on March 25, 2020!

V, the Telugu film, is written and directed by Mohan Krishna Indraganti. Besides Nani, Sudheer Babu, Nivetha Thomas and Aditi Rao Hydari will also be seen in the lead. The makers had scheduled to release this film on March 25, on the occasion of Ugadi, but the theatrical release had to be delayed owing to the ongoing global crisis. Now the latest buzz is, the makers of V have decided to release the film directly on Amazon Prime Video. According to a report in Telugu 360, V would be streaming on the OTT giant from September 5. Amazon Prime Video has reportedly acquired the streaming rights for a whopping Rs 33 crore. However, an official announcement is yet to be made. V Teaser: Nani's Antagonist Role Looks Impressive, Sudheer Babu Seems Fierce As a Cop (Watch Video).

Nani would be seen playing a negative role in this film and movie buffs are thrilled to see him in such an avatar. This is the first time ever Nani would be seen as an antagonist. Produced by Dil Raju under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations, Amit Trivedi has composed the film’s music. Stay tuned for further updates!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 13, 2020 11:39 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).