2020 is definitely turning out to be an ugly year with so many entertainers from the Indian film industry losing their lives. In an unfortunate incident, famous comedian and mimicry artist Vadivel Balaji died at 45. He reportedly died due to cardiac arrest in Chennai and is survived by his wife, son and daughter. The Tamil film industry grieved the late actor's sudden demise. Telugu Actor Jaya Prakash Reddy Dies At 74.

Vadivel Balaji was last seen playing a key role in Nayanthara's much-loved flick Kolamaavu Kokila. The versatile artist was reportedly paralyzed following the attack and had been under treatment for the past 15 days. However, the family could not bear the expenses of the hospital and thus he was shifted to a different hospital soon.

He was shooting for Mr & Mrs Chinnathirai 2 and reportedly was already eliminated from the show. He made his debut on TV with 'Kalaka Povadhu Yaaru.' However, he became a household name with Siva Karthikeyan's game show 'Adhu Idhu Edhu.' Since then, he has been a part of many projects that made him a darling of the industry. We hope that his family finds strength to cope with the loss and may his soul rest in peace.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 10, 2020 03:07 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).