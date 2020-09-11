Vadivel Balaji, the popular comedian, who worked in television shows and films, passed away on September 10, 2020. Aged 45, the actor was reportedly unwell for the last two weeks. His demise was a huge shock for many industry members. There are many celebs who have expressed their grief over the demise of Vadivel Balaji. Sivakarthikeyan, who had worked with the late actor for the television show Adhu Idhu Yedhu, has reportedly decided to extend support to the late actor’s family. Vadivel Balaji Dies at 45, Comedian Suffered Cardiac Arrest.

As per a report in IndiaGlitz, popular Tamil actor Sivakarthikeyan has decided to take care of Vadivel Balaji’s children’s education. The latter is survived by his wife and two kids. The report mentioned that Sivakarthikeyan, over a telephonic conversation with KPY director Thomson has shared that he would be taking care of his late friend and colleague’s children’s education.

In an interview with TOI, Sivakarthikeyan was quoted as saying, “Even though he is known to imitate actor Vadivelu sir very well, there was something about his spontaneity and his confidence. You can put him in any stage and he will make the crowd instantly laugh to his jokes. I met him at a wedding some time ago. I will always remember his laughter.” We express our heartfelt condolences to Vadivel Balaji’s family!

