The popular Tamil actor and comedian Vadivel Balaji’s death came a huge shock to industry members and fans. The 45-year-old actor was reportedly unwell for the last two weeks and passed away on September 10, 2020, due to cardiac arrest in Chennai. Earlier there were reports citing that actor Sivakarthikeyan would be taking care of the late actor’s children’s education. And now it is reported that Vijay Sethupathi has extended financial assistance to Vadivel Balaji’s family. RIP Vadivel Balaji: Sivakarthikeyan To Take Care Of The Late Actor’s Children’s Education?

Pictures of Vijay Sethupathi paying homage to late actor Vadivel Balaji are doing rounds on social media. According to a report in Sify.com, Vijay Sethupathi, has not only expressed his heartfelt condolences to the late actor’s family but has even offered financial support to them. The report also cites that the Kollywood actor has also asked Vadivel Balaji’s to contact him whenever they need any kind of support. Vadivel Balaji Dies at 45, Comedian Suffered Cardiac Arrest.

Pics From Vadivel Balaji’s Funeral

The last rites of Vadivel Balaji took place on September 11 at his home in Chetpet in Chennai. There were many who had come to pay last respects and one among them was Vijay Sethupathi.

