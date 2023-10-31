Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi are all set to exchange vows on November 1. But ahead of the grand wedding ceremony in Tuscany, Italy, a few pictures from the couple’s pre-wedding celebrations have surfaced online. These viral pics are from Varun and Lavanya’s lavish cocktail party. Ram Charan–Upasana Kamineni Konidela, Allu Arjun–Allu Sneha Reddy, Sai Dharam Tej, Surekha Konidala and many other family members attended the party. The soon-to-be wedded couple looked chic in ivory outfits, whereas the guests too attended the party in formal attires. Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi Wedding: Couple To Tie the Knot on November 1 in Tuscany – Reports.

Varun Tej And Lavanya Tripathi’s Cocktail Party

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ramcharan Die Hard Fan (@ramcharan_die_hard_fanzz)

The Family Members

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Filmy Focus | తెలుగు (@filmyfocus)

#VarunLav

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Telugu FilmNagar (@telugufilmnagar)

