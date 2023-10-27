Telugu actors Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi are all set to get hitched on November 1 in a destination wedding in Tuscany. Their pre-wedding festivities is supposed to kickstart from October 30. Now, amid this, the duo's wedding reception invitation card has been leaked online. As per the viral photo, the couple have chosen gold and silver as the theme of the card and it looks elegant. Also, as seen in the invite, their reception happens to be on November 5 at N-Convention in Madhapur in Hyderabad. Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi's Wedding Festivities to Begin on October 30 With Cocktail Party in Tuscany – Reports.

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi's Leaked Wedding Card:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝐌𝐚𝐧𝐚 𝐓𝐞𝐥𝐮𝐠𝐮 𝐓𝐫𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐬 🤗 (@mana_telugu_trolls)

