Varun Tej Konidela would be seen playing titular role in the upcoming film Ghani. The actor, who has beefed up to play the role of a boxer in this sports drama, is seen packing powerful punches in this power-packed teaser. This impressive teaser also gives glimpses of Saiee Manjrekar, Suniel Shetty, Jagapathi Babu and others. Superstar Ram Charan has done the voice over for Varun in this film. Written and directed by Kiran Korrapati, the Telugu film is all set to be released on December 24.

Watch The Teaser Of Ghani Below:

