Daggubati Venkatesh, the icon of Telugu Cinema, celebrates his 60th birthday today. And on this special occasion a new movie of the veteran actor has been announced and that has turned out to be the best treat for his fans. Daggubati Venkatesh would be teaming up with Varun Tej once again for the film titled F3 that is a sequel to the 2019 Telugu flick F2: Fun and Frustration. Daggubati Venkatesh Birthday Special: Anari, Taqdeerwala - Know All About The Only Two Hindi Movies Of The Telugu Film Icon.

The makers of F3 Movie have shared a quirky concept poster featuring Daggubati Venkatesh and Varun Tej in which they are seen in formal avatars, trying to run away with money. While sharing the poster, the makers captioned it as, “Earlier it was frustration because of wives. Now it is all about money. Let's add more fun in to the lives of co-brothers @VenkyMama & @IAmVarunTej with #F3Movie. Here is the concept poster.”

#F3 Poster

F3 will also feature Tamannaah and Mehreen Pirzada as the leading ladies. Anil Ravipudi will be directing the film and it will be produced under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations. The makers are yet to share the film’s release date.

