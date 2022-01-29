Director Thu Pa Saravanan's action entertainer 'Veerame Vaagai Soodum' featuring actors Vishal and Dimple Hayathi in the lead, will now release on February 4, its makers announced on Saturday. The eagerly awaited film, which was to hit screens for Republic Day, was postponed without any reasons being assigned or any alternative dates being announced. With the Tamil Nadu government announcing that there would be no total lockdown on Sundays, the team has announced that the film will hit screens on February 4. Veeramae Vaagai Soodum/Saamanyudu: Trailer Of Vishal’s Film Helmed by Thu Pa Saravanan To Be Out Today! (View Poster).

Malik Streams Corporation, which is releasing the film worldwide, made the announcement on its Twitter handle. The firm tweeted: "Rise of a common man at cinemas from February 4th 2022. Don't miss the action thriller 'Veeramae Vaagai Soodum' on big screens near you." Veeramae Vaagai Soodum/Saamanyudu Trailer: Vishal Packs a Powerful Punch in This Thrilling Actioner (Watch Video).

Check Out The Tweet Below:

Vishal plays a policeman who thinks out of the box in this thriller and promises to present a feast to action lovers. Apart from Vishal and Dimple Hayathi, the film also features Yogi Babu, Marimuthu, Thulasi, Kavitha Bharathi, R.N.R. Manohar, Mariam George, and Maha Gandhi in important roles.

