Vishal’s next titled Veeramae Vaagai Soodum in Tamil and Saamanyudu in Telugu is written and directed by Thu Pa Saravanan. Sharing an intense of avatar of the film’s lead actor, the makers have confirmed that an action-packed trailer will be unveiled today at 5pm. The film also features Dimple Hayathi, Yogi Babu, Baburaj in key roles.

Veeramae Vaagai Soodum/Saamanyudu Poster

Get ready to witness the action packed #VeeramaeVaagaiSoodum & #Saamanyudu trailer from today at 5pm. GB pic.twitter.com/99txWz7Fxr — Vishal (@VishalKOfficial) January 19, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)