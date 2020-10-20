While Vijay Sethupathi has already exited Muttiah Muralitharan's biopic, 800, netizens are still upset about his decision. But that no way gives them any right to threaten his family members. A Twitter user recently gave rape threats to his daughter on the social media site and this is clearly not a sign of a healthy society. Singer Chinmayi Sripaada has strongly reacted to the incident while questioning the crappy society that we live in. The actress in her tweets has slammed the Twitter user while also asking why women and children have to pay a price when adults fight like hyenas? 800: Vijay Sethupathi Exits Muttiah Muralitharan's Biopic after the Cricketer Asked Him to Quit Following the Backlash.

"Why does this crappy society do this? Watch silently when this happens? How are men raised to speak out a rape threat? Why is it when adults fight like hyenas, the women and children have to suffer? Shame on all of you who do it and those who watch and remain silent," tweeted Chinmayi in her rant against the Twitter user who gave rape threats to Vijay's daughter. The fact that someone's threatening a person on a public platform is a criminal offence in the first place and the fact that no action is being taken against him is unjust and scary. 800: Muttiah Muralitharan's Biopic Makers Issue Statement after 'Shame on Vijay Sethupathi' Trends on Twitter.

Vijay Sethupathi was strongly criticised for taking up Muttiah Muralitharan's role in his biopic. Reason? Because the former Sri Lankan cricketer was supposedly silent when Tamil genocide was committed in Sri Lanka. While the cricketer has reacted to the opposition on his biopic and has even issued a statement, he later requested Sethupathy to exit the project which the actor accepted humbly.

