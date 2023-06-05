Apart from being known as the star who essayed Pushpa, Tollywood's pan-India star Allu Arjun is a dedicated green environmentalist. The actor has made it a practice to be greeted and gifted with different types of delicate plants by his fans and well-wishers because he values these above everything else. Allu Arjun Birthday: Check Out Most Stylish Onscreen Looks of the Actor.

Inspired by his love and passion for making the country a greener place to live in, the actor has actively participated in several initiatives to promote sustainable green lifestyles. To mark World Environment Day on Monday, June 5, Allu Arjun took to Instagram, wished everyone "Happy World Environment Day," and then added a message: "Let's all of us do our small bit."

Check Out The Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Allu Arjun (@alluarjunonline)

Incidentally, the star, who is known to ensure that film shoots don't cause any damage to the environment, is the brand ambassador of the Telangana Forest Department responsible for promoting and protecting the state's biodiversity. Pushpa 2 – The Rule: Allu Arjun Wears Saree, Gold Jewels and Holds a Revolver in His Hand in This First Look Poster From Sukumar's Film.

On the work front, Allu Arjun will be seen next in Pushpa 2: The Rule. Apart from this, the star has announced his association with an untitled project by producer Bhushan Kumar and director Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

