Yash is one of the most popular actors of Kannada Cinema. He has given some brilliant performances in his acting career. The handsome hunk had made his feature film debut with Moggina Manasu that released on July 18, 2008. It has been 12 years since Yash made his debut and completed wonderful journey in the world of cinema, and his fans just cannot remain calm. And with that there is another special treat. A still of Yash from his upcoming period drama, KGF Chapter 2, has hit the internet. KGF Chapter 2: Yash Finally Answers if His Sequel is Heading for an OTT Release.

Fans have double reason to call for celebration. One is Yash’s 12 years of completion in Kannada Cinema and another one is seeing his look from Prashanth Neel’s directorial, KGF Chapter 2. Industry expert Ramesh Bala has shared Yash’s still from the upcoming flick on Twitter and on the other hand, fans are not only retweeting this picture, but also trending #12DiligentYearsOfYASHBOSS on the micro-blogging site. KGF Chapter 2: Yash and Sanjay Dutt Starrer All Set to Hit the Screens on October 23, 2020.

Kannada Actor Yash’s Look From KGF Chapter 2

KGF Celebrations Biggest Memories Flowers From Helicopter For The Biggest Cutout

Yash BOSS Is My Role Model.. He Is Humble & Very Down To Earth.. I Have Learnt & Inspired Many Quality Things From Him Especially His Confidence

Best Ever Climax I Have Seen Till Now🔥 Eagerly Waiting For #KGFChapter2

Yash would be reprising his role from KGF Chapter 1 and Sanjay Dutt would be seen as the antagonist. Raveena Tandon and Srinidhi Shetty would also be seen in key roles in this upcoming magnum opus that is produced under the banner Hombale Films. The makers have confirmed that they would not be releasing KGF Chapter 2 on OTT platform. Besides Kannada, the film would also be releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam languages.

