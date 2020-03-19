Sridevi’s Mom Co-Star Sajal Aly Ties the Knot with Fellow Pakistani Actor Ahad Raza Mir (View Pics)

Sajal Aly and Ahad Raza Mir (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Pakistani actors Sajal Aly and Ahad Raza Mir have tied the knot in Abu Dhabi! Congratulations to the newly wedded couple! The lovely duo starred in the period drama series, Aangan, directed by Mohammed Ehteshamuddin. The two recently got hitched and their Nikah ceremony took place at the Zaya Nurai Island, a private resort island in Abu Dhabi, reports Zoom. The report further states that the it was an extravagant three-day affair attended by the couple’s family members and pals. Evelyn Sharma Says She Will Opt for a Second-Hand Wedding Dress When She Ties the Knot to Beau Tushaan Bhindi.

Sajal Aly made her Bollywood debut with late actress Sridevi in the film Mom that released in 2017. She played the character Arya, step-daughter of Devki (character played by Sridevi). Sajal Aly and Ahad Raza Mir first met each other on the show Yakeen Ka Safar. The two got engaged in June last year and announced about it through Instagram. The duo issued a statement that read, “Here’s to new beginnings. Today we are happy to announce that with the blessings of our families we are officially engaged. Our special day will be even more special with the love and prayers of our family, friends and fans. Sajal & Ahad.”

Sajal Aly and Ahad Raza Mir have shared few pictures on Instagram from their wedding festivities. We must say, this couple look stunning together in the traditional outfits. Ever since the couple has shared pictures from their wedding ceremony, congratulatory messages have been pouring in for the two. Let’s take a look at the pictures of the newlyweds! Actor Jagathy Sreekumar’s Daughter Sreelakshmi Ties the Knot with Jijin Jahangir (View Wedding Pics).

Newlyweds - Sajal Aly and Ahad Raza Mir

View this post on Instagram Hello Mr. Mir ❤️ #InAbuDhabi A post shared by Sajal Ahad Mir (@sajalaly) on Mar 14, 2020 at 4:46am PDT

The Lovely Husband And Wife Duo

View this post on Instagram ❤️ PC @mahamiqbalbosan A post shared by Sajal Ahad Mir (@sajalaly) on Mar 15, 2020 at 7:10am PDT

One From The Mehendi Ceremony

Isn’t That A Beautiful Pic?

View this post on Instagram Welcome Sajal ❤ #SajalAhadMir #PehlijJhalak #InAbuDhabi A post shared by Ahad Raza Mir (@ahadrazamir) on Mar 15, 2020 at 6:34am PDT

Here’s wishing Sajal Aly and Ahad Raza Mir tons of joy and love in their lives! Congratulations to the newly married couple!